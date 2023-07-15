Atlantic Securities Cuts MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $315.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Atlantic Securities from $368.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $318.50.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $250.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.76. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

