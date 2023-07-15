AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Given New $205.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AVB. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.67.

AVB stock opened at $197.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 90.54%.

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 91,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,475 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

