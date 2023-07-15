Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $6.32 on Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 15th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $753.63 million and $39.08 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $6.32 or 0.00020837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,284,894 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 119,284,894.24538064 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.29458246 USD and is down -4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 327 active market(s) with $67,119,548.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

