Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. CL King began coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.60.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. Axonics has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -52.56 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average is $55.64.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.03 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Axonics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $395,630.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,130.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $120,080.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,819.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $395,630.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,130.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Axonics by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Axonics by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Axonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

