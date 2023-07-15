Balancer Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.94 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Balancer has a market capitalization of $242.89 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Balancer has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for about $4.77 or 0.00015725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer’s launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 58,055,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,955,104 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

