Band Protocol Price Hits $1.25 on Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00004119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $159.30 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 136,388,634 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,588,635 tokens. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

