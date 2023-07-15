Bank of Stockton Sells 594 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bank of Stockton decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $117.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $117.85. The company has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

