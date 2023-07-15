Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.31. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $367.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bar Harbor Bankshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 70.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 39.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.