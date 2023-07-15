Barclays Cuts DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $70.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Shares of DD opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average of $70.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,001,000 after acquiring an additional 248,962 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,339,000 after acquiring an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,241,000 after acquiring an additional 498,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,619,000 after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

