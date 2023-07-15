Barclays Trims CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Target Price to $89.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.11.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day moving average of $77.56. CVS Health has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

