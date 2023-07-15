Barry Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,119 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after buying an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $451.48 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $453.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

