Beta Finance (BETA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.68 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 15th. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $60.62 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0857 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beta Finance has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 707,575,758 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

