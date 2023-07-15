BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $376.76 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $30,337.90 or 1.00038509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $376.76 million and $462,127.06 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017129 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00020737 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014389 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002224 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 31,401.31541103 USD and is up 3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $468,498.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.