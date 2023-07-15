BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the June 15th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTZ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,812. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $11.81.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTZ. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,943,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,163,000 after acquiring an additional 735,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,468,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after acquiring an additional 265,907 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,285,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after acquiring an additional 106,121 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 958,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 86,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 873,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.