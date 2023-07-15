BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the June 15th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

BTZ traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 218,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,812. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $11.81.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0839 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

