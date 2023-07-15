BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a growth of 375.1% from the June 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 23.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $334,000.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BMEZ traded up 0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 16.22. 214,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,383. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a one year low of 14.33 and a one year high of 17.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is 16.18.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.