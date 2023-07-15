Blackstone (NYSE:BX) PT Raised to $104.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.03.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

BX opened at $104.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.52. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $110.89.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and have sold 3,265,000 shares valued at $38,925,200. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 13.9% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.