BMO Capital Markets Raises Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $139.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $139.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RGLD. Raymond James lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.11.

Royal Gold Stock Down 1.0 %

RGLD stock opened at $121.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.91. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $147.82. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 111.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,364,000 after purchasing an additional 23,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

See Also

