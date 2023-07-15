Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 15,537 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,537 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $72.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day moving average of $72.22.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

