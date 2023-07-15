British Land’s (BLND) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 420 ($5.40) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLND. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British Land to a sell rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.76) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.50) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 458.75 ($5.90).

LON:BLND opened at GBX 325.90 ($4.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.53, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.25. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 292.70 ($3.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 522.30 ($6.72). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 339.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 388.92. The stock has a market cap of £3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -285.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.04 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is -2,017.54%.

In other news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 20,851 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.41), for a total transaction of £71,518.93 ($92,009.43). In related news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 20,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.41), for a total value of £71,518.93 ($92,009.43). Also, insider Irvinder Goodhew bought 4,708 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £14,641.88 ($18,836.85). In the last three months, insiders bought 55,486 shares of company stock worth $19,467,301 and sold 48,380 shares worth $15,660,565. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

