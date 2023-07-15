Brokerages Set CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) PT at $12.40

Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

CompoSecure stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.82. CompoSecure has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $95.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CompoSecure will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other CompoSecure news, CFO Timothy Walter Fitzsimmons sold 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 413,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 46.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 37.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 53.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 20.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in CompoSecure by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Featured Stories

