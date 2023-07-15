Brokerages Set The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target at $171.00

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.00.

MIDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of MIDD opened at $143.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.03 and a 200-day moving average of $144.45. Middleby has a one year low of $122.33 and a one year high of $162.02. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Middleby had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Middleby by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,735,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,403,000 after buying an additional 699,205 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,536,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,476,000 after buying an additional 541,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Middleby by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,756,000 after purchasing an additional 407,150 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Middleby by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 532,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,111,000 after purchasing an additional 350,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Middleby by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,673,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,112,000 after purchasing an additional 230,442 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middleby

(Get Free Report

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.