Brokers Set Expectations for The Coca-Cola Company’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Coca-Cola in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now expects that the company will earn $2.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.62. The consensus estimate for Coca-Cola’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KO. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

NYSE:KO opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $263.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

