Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 69.7% from the June 15th total of 39,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

BBU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,765. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.93). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Further Reading

