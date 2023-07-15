BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW) Short Interest Update

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BuzzFeed

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BuzzFeed stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

BuzzFeed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BZFDW opened at $0.06 on Friday. BuzzFeed has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc, a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It also provides cross-platform network such as BuzzFeed Originals, which creates articles, lists, quizzes, and videos; BuzzFeed Media, comprises a portfolio of identity-driven lifestyle brands that includes Nifty, Goodful, As/Is, and Tasty; BuzzFeed Studios, that produces original content across broadcast, cable, film, and digital platforms; BuzzFeed News, which includes reporting and investigative journalism; and BuzzFeed Commerce, which develops social commerce products and experiences, licensing, and other strategic partnerships.

