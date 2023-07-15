Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the June 15th total of 172,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CCD opened at $21.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average is $22.17. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $25.20.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
