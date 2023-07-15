Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the June 15th total of 172,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCD opened at $21.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average is $22.17. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $25.20.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2,243.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the period.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

