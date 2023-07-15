Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.76 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.55%.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 50,805,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after purchasing an additional 443,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,905 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,687,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,712,000 after purchasing an additional 59,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,928,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,058,000 after buying an additional 748,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

