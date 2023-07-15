Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Down 51.1% in June

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the June 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Canadian Palladium Resources Price Performance
Shares of DCNNF stock traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.03. 185,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,587. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.03. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 1 year low of 0.02 and a 1 year high of 0.07.
About Canadian Palladium Resources
