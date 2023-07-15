CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Hits $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $444,929.38 and approximately $5.77 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,312.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00312036 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $253.15 or 0.00835124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013267 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00548010 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00063495 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00123014 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

