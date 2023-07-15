Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Mustang Bio, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mustang Bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.88) for the year. The consensus estimate for Mustang Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($7.17) per share.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.85) by $0.79.

Mustang Bio Trading Down 8.8 %

Several other research firms have also commented on MBIO. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Mustang Bio from $4.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Mustang Bio from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.82. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Institutional Trading of Mustang Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,696,000,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mustang Bio by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 482,361 shares in the last quarter.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.