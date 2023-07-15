Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE) Short Interest Update

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 938.5% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartesian Growth Co. II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 4th quarter worth $4,105,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 4th quarter worth $4,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of RENE stock remained flat at $10.69 on Friday. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

