Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Short Interest Update

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.36. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $79.83 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $473.67 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

