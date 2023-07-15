Casper Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.18 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $420.44 million and $3.18 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,862,479,249 coins and its circulating supply is 11,173,059,546 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,860,641,125 with 11,171,328,249 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03701313 USD and is down -2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $5,914,388.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

