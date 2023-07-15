CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

CBFV stock opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.28. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CB Financial Services

In other CB Financial Services news, CEO John Haines Montgomery purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $27,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,907.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Haines Montgomery acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at $401,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Lacarte acquired 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $144,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,603 shares of company stock valued at $180,392. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Articles

