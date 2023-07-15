Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.28.

Centene Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of CNC stock opened at $65.63 on Tuesday. Centene has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average of $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Centene during the third quarter valued at $749,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Centene by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Centene by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after buying an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

