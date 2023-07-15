China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the June 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Longyuan Power Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPXY traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,996. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.86. China Longyuan Power Group has a fifty-two week low of C$9.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.20.

China Longyuan Power Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.1348 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

China Longyuan Power Group Company Profile

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as photovoltaic, tidal, biomass, and geothermal.

