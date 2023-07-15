China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the June 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Merchants Bank Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIHKY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.64. 97,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,839. China Merchants Bank has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $109.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.55.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that China Merchants Bank will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Merchants Bank Increases Dividend

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $1.0495 dividend. This is an increase from China Merchants Bank’s previous dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. China Merchants Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

