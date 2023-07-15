CIBC Upgrades MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) to Outperform

CIBC upgraded shares of MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTYFF. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MTYFF opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $54.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.59.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

