Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading 9% Higher

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) traded up 9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.62. 940,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,412,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIFR. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 2,606.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,078,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 964,326 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 1,738.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 610,100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 2,630.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 377,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 370,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.