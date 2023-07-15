Citigroup Cuts KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $14.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.57.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 131,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 7.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 128,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 55.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 28,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.