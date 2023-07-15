ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the June 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Trading Down 2.4 %
CEM traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $35.04. The company had a trading volume of 35,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,603. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.64. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $37.20.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 44,124 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 440.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,016,000.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
