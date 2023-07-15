Coin98 (C98) Achieves Market Cap of $81.90 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Coin98 token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $81.90 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Coin98 has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002777 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006826 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00011619 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,388,879 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

