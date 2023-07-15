Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the June 15th total of 1,605,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Financière Richemont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.71.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS CFRUY traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $17.73. 179,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,022. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $17.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.