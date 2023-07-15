Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-2.75 EPS.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.54. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.96%.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.69.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

