Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-2.75 EPS.
Conagra Brands Stock Performance
Shares of CAG opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.54. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $41.30.
Conagra Brands Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.96%.
Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.69.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Conagra Brands
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.