Conflux (CFX) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $595.90 million and $63.77 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,338.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.28 or 0.00314064 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.90 or 0.00836885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013169 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.00537151 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00063925 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00119138 BTC.

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,070,578,482 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,070,511,846.795098 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.19213065 USD and is down -7.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $68,573,386.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

