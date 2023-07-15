Conflux Price Up 2.6% This Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last week, Conflux has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000626 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $582.82 million and approximately $28.93 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,070,697,180 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,070,511,846.795098 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.19213065 USD and is down -7.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $68,573,386.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

