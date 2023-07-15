Conning Inc. Sells 203 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14,357.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,519,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $133.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.72, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.03. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

