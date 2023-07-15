Contrasting CCFNB Bancorp (CCFN) and Its Competitors

CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) is one of 274 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CCFNB Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CCFNB Bancorp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CCFNB Bancorp N/A N/A 12.85 CCFNB Bancorp Competitors $3.62 billion $940.12 million 274.38

CCFNB Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CCFNB Bancorp. CCFNB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCFNB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CCFNB Bancorp Competitors 1106 3270 3448 54 2.31

This is a summary of current ratings for CCFNB Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 324.68%. Given CCFNB Bancorp’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CCFNB Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

CCFNB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. CCFNB Bancorp pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 11.6% and pay out 18.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CCFNB Bancorp lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares CCFNB Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCFNB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A CCFNB Bancorp Competitors 34.92% 9.77% 0.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of CCFNB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of CCFNB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CCFNB Bancorp peers beat CCFNB Bancorp on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About CCFNB Bancorp

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits. The company offers commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans; financial and agriculture, tax-exempt, commercial, and consumer real estate loans; and installment loans to individuals. It also provides trust services; personal, corporate, pension, and fiduciary services; stocks, bonds, and other non-insured financial services; and remote capture, internet banking, telephone and mobile banking, and automated teller machine services, as well as investment and insurance products. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania.

