Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,300 shares, a growth of 454.8% from the June 15th total of 34,300 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMT traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.18. 40,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,791. Core Molding Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $99.51 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

In other news, EVP James C. Highfield sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $25,283.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,934.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Palomaki sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Highfield sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $25,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,934.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,222 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

