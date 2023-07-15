Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSG) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cosmos Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:COSG remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,213. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08. Cosmos Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter. Cosmos Group had a negative net margin of 244.21% and a negative return on equity of 408.12%.

Cosmos Group Company Profile

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc offers financial and money lending services in Hong Kong and internationally. It also operates online platform for the sale and distribution of arts and collectibles. In addition, the company offers unsecured personal loans and mortgage loans to private individuals. Cosmos Group Holdings Inc is headquartered in Singapore.

